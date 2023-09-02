Nigeria’s first lady, Oluremi Tinubu has urged Imo women to massively vote for Governor Hope Uzodinma in the November Governorship election.

Speaking at the 2023 grand finale of women August meeting in Owerri the Imo State capital, Mrs Tinubu described women as special breed that must be protected.

It was like a carnival at the Ndubisi Kanu Square in Owerri as women from the 27 local government areas of the State gathered for the Grand finale of this year’s August meeting.

The special guest of honour and the wife of Nigeria President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the renewed hope initiative is determined to empower women of all ages to give hope and fight gender based Violence.

The first Lady also used the Occasion to call on the women to overwhelming support the Governor Hope Uzodinma re-election in November.

For Governor Uzodinma, the Federal Government has been very supportive to his administration while his wife Chioma Uzodinma enumerated the good policies of the State Government in empowering women.

The event also witnessed the empowerment of 2000 women.

Aside from enhancing national peace, the women August meeting also supports peace building, address domestic Violence and conflict resolution approaches in the local communities.