For Nigeria to achieve an end to HIV/AIDS by the year 2030,there is the need for all stakeholders to come together with a unifying message to fight the scourge and save the future generation .

The first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu hinted that more than 30 million dollars have been successfully mobilized from the Global Fund to ensure access to Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission services for all pregnant women and breastfeeding women in Nigeria.

The first lady expressed the need for all the wives of state governors to join in driving the fight against HIV/AIDS to the community levels even as they increase efforts on eliminating emerging threats of syphilis and hepatitis .

Meanwhile, as the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI winds down its activities for the year, the Elderly Support Scheme of the initiative will be held simultaneously in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory on the 21st of December.

Chairman of the renewed hope initiative, Senator Oluremi Tinubu says this is aimed at ensuring that the elderly citizens are treated to a wonderful yuletide celebration as Two Hundred and Fifty elderly persons per state would be given the sum of One Hundred Thousand each.