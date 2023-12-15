Nigeria being the largest producers of yam in the world currently contributes 67% to the global yam production yet the price yam is on the rise.

In this special report, Tvc News Chenemi Bamaiyi visited Kuta yam market, one of the biggest yam markets in West Africa situated in Niger state.

If pounded yam is on your Menu this Christmas, you may want to pay closer attention to reports of how yams are gradually getting out of reach for the common man.

Mr Bamaiyi takes us on a journey to one of the biggest yam markets in West Africa located in Kuta, Niger state.

This expedition will help lovers of yam, and its produce understand why the price of yam is soaring.

You might also have a rethink about having a yam based delicacy this Christmas.

He started-off from the farm where the yams are grown to the market where the yams are sold.

He spoke to the dealers and middle men that influence the pricing determined by factors involved in getting these tubers to markets across the country.

Yam is the second most important root or tuber crop in Africa after cassava, and is extremely important to food security in regions of Southeast Asia and the Pacific, as well as the tropical Americas.

Kuta is a small town with vast arable land for agriculture in shiroro local council of Niger state.

Its population is about eight hundred thousand.

The town is home to the deputy governor of the state Yakubu Garba and about 33km away from Minna the Niger state capital, it is also about 124km from Abuja Nigeria’s capital.

In the last decade it has witnessed some level of insecurity by bandits and in the course of this report you will see how this is affecting yam farming and threatening food security in Nigeria.

The people here are predominantly farmers.

This is the harvest season, but the land is already being prepared for the next farming season.

But, How profitable is the business of yam planting?

Despite that they say they can produce more if they get fertilizer and farm inputs.

This market is a unifier because you find traders from different ethnic groups here Igbo, Hausa Yoruba nobody cares about your ethnicity, if it is expensive for one , it is expensive for all.

It poses a question, Why then is the country divided along ethnic and religious lines when choosing its leaders?

Taiwo Alabi is one of many other women that come to this market from another state, some of them share their stories with Tvc News.

They explain why yams are expensive when they get to the market near you.

The price of yam is not only affected by the cost of transportation but insecurity as well.

These farmers still pay money to bandits as taxes and levies for peace and security during the planting and harvesting season.

In this community women are not allowed to plant yams, their major responsibility is to gather the tubers into the barn after it has been harvested.

Here , the strength of a man is measured by how well he farms Yam, and this is also a yard stick for marriage.

For the women, they are predominantly soybeans farmers, and they make a living from it.

According to FAO Nigeria contributes over 65% to the global yam production of 59 million metric tonnes, Nigeria is one of the largest producers of roots and tubers in the world.

Despite its potential in agriculture, it has not been properly harnessed into GDP for the country

Nigeria’s west African neighbour, Ghana only contributes 10% of the world production compared to Nigeria’s 67% , but the country has improved its export of the commodity by launching its national yam strategy in 2013 with technical support from the International Trade Centre and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

In 2021 Ghana alone earned 48 million dollars from the export of yam while contributing 10% to the global yam market.

Nigeria stands to gain a lot more from its current 67% contribution to the global yam production which is six times Ghana’s production rate .