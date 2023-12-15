Now that Simon Lalong is poised to leave President Bola Tinubu’s government and join the Senate, there is already a scramble to fill the void left by his departure.

Various groups are already campaigning for the nomination of particular individuals deemed deserving of service as federal republic ministers.

TVC News correspondent in Plateau State, Funom Joshua, reports that the nullification of both state and federal legislative elections of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State by the court of appeal, gave the ticket automatically to the second runner-up.

The All Progressives Congress came in second across the 17 Council areas in the polls in the state and is now the majority in the State Assembly, having 24 lawmakers following the Court of Appeal’s judgment.

Some supporters of the APC and groups from the southern area of the state are calling on President Tinubu to consider appointing someone from the area with competency in all ramifications to replace Mr Lalong.

The president will announce the replacement of Simon Lalong in due course.