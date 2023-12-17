Various Groups In Plateau State have begun jostling and lobbying for the position of minister since it is now certain that Mr Simon Lalong will exit the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu and go to the Senate.

Different groups are already pushing for the nomination of certain individuals believed to merit an appointment as minister of the federal republic.

The nullification of both state and federal legislative elections of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State by the court of appeal, gave the ticket automatically to the second runner-up.

The All Progressives Congress came in second across the 17 Council areas in the polls in the state and is now the majority in the State Assembly, having 24 lawmakers following the Court of Appeal’s judgment.

Some supporters of the APC and groups from the southern area of the state are calling on President Tinubu to consider appointing someone from the area with competency in all ramifications to replace Mr Lalong.