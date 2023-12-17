The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA in a joint patrol with sister security agencies in Sokoto have arrested over fifty youth suspected to be involved with drugs including a murder suspect accused of masterminding the murder of a personnel of the NDLEA earlier in the year.

Commandant of the Sokoto Command of the NDLEA, Iro Mohammed said the suspects were arrested at different dark spots in the state following a raid in a bid ride the state of crimes and criminality.

He said drugs and substance abuse have been the motivating factor for all forms of crimes including banditry and terrorism affecting most part of the state, and the security agencies are working in synergy to restore normalcy in all trouble areas in the state.

He commended the support all the agencies are getting from the state government to fight crimes in the state.