The Lagos State Police Command says officers from the Okokomaiko Division on Saturday evening intercepted a Volkswagen LT bus loaded with 70 cartons of expired drugs and arrested two suspects.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his verified X handle on Sunday.

According to Mr Hundeyin, the discovery was made at 5:40 pm at Afromedia, where the officers stopped the suspicious vehicle for a search, and found 70 cartons of Feed Fine Cyproheptadine Caplets 4g, which all had an expiry date of 2016.

According to the confession of the two occupants in the bus, they were transporting the expired drugs to an individual in Alaba to change the expiry dates after which the drugs would be taken to Port Harcourt for sale.

“At about 5:40 pm yesterday, a patrol team from Okokomaiko Division stopped and searched a Volkswagen LT bus at Afromedia.

“Found in the bus were seventy cartons of Feed Fine Cyproheptadine Caplets 4g, all with an expiry date of 2016,” it said.

Advertisement

According to him, the two occupants of the vehicle, Augustine Egemoye ‘m’ aged 60, and Innocent Eremosele ‘m’ aged 35, confessed they were taking the expired drugs to somebody in Alaba who would change the expiry dates and thereafter proceeded with the drugs to Port-Harcourt to be sold.

He said the suspects, drugs and the vehicle are currently in the custody of the State Police Command.

“Efforts are on to arrest the owner of the drugs, the individual altering expiry dates and other indicted persons,” it said.