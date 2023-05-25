Adamawa state command of the National Drug law enforcement agency, NDLEA says it has arrested 157 drug suspects and convicted 64, while hard drugs worth 500 million naira was seized.

Speaking to TVC News in Yola, the state Commander, Femi Agualo said the feat was achieved between January and may following a mop-up exercise across the state.

Drug abuse among the youths in the Northeast is believed to be the propelling factor for the high crime rate in the region.

The Zone has in the last 13 years battled to contain the activities of Insurgency, banditry and kidnapping particularly in a Adamawa State .

The constant rate on black spots by the men of the NDLEA in the state is now yielding the desired results as there has been a significant reduction in truck supply and demand in the state.

The activities of Shira boys who operate under the influence of drugs to rob, rape and commit other crimes has been reduced to the bare minimum.

The state commander of NDLEA Femi Samson Agboalu also spoke on successes so far recorded by the agency.

He explained that collaborations between the organisation and the police authority in the state have drastically reduced crime especially with the arrest and conviction of some of the Schilla boys.

The drug war by the NDLEA in Adamawa state has also helped the police in fighting crime with the recent arrest of some criminal elements with 60 000 counterfeit notes and ammunition that were handed over to the police Authority for prosecution.

The agency has now embarked on a rigorous public awareness and sensitisation exercise on the dangers of substance abuse.