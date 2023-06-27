The Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has seized 19,554 kilogrammes of drugs, including cocaine, heroine, Indian hemp among others in 2023.

The State Commander of the agency, Kayode Raji, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Akure to mark the 2023 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, led his men to sensitise residents on the danger inherent in drug abuse.

Every 26th of June is earmarked to celebrate the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse.

The Ondo state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA used the opportunity of the 2023 celebration to roll out its achievements in the war against drug abuse.

Advertisement

The State Commander of the agency, Kayode Raji said his men arrested two hundred and twenty-two suspects and seized nineteen thousand kilogrammes of drugs in 2023.

Earlier, the command embarked on a sensitisaton walk through major streets of Akure.

NDLEA officials, joined by other security agents, students and Corps members, moved round the town, preaching against drug abuse.

The commander said the exercise is designed to sensitise people of the State on the need to join hands with the agency to tackle the menace.

Students and others who participated in the walk stressed the need to shun drug.