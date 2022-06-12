NDLEA seizes US, Dubai-bound drugs at MMIA, arrests 39 in Abuja raids

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have arrested a Nigeria-based Congolese, Kandigu Kadi and a Nigerian, Makowulu Ebuka Anthony at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos for attempting to export controlled and illicit drugs to the United States of America and Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

A statement released by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday said Mr. Kandigu was arrested on Tuesday the 31st of May, while Mr. Makowulu was arrested on Friday 3rd June in connection with attempt to export parcels of cannabis sativa concealed in cereals packs to Dubai through the SAHCO cargo shed.

According to investigations, the pentazocine shipment was destined for Kinshasa, Congo, while a similar package containing 200 bottles of pentazocine injection intercepted at the airport a week earlier was destined for the United States.

As part of a consolidated cargo meant for different people in Dubai, Makowulu was caught with eight parcels of cannabis weighing 2.90kg concealed in Nutribom Cereals cartons among other natural packs of the cereal.

Meanwhile, anti-narcotic officers in Edo have intercepted over 17,000 tablets of drugs and 10 bottles of Codeine based syrup in Irrua area of the state, while they also destroyed about 5 hectares of cannabis farm in Oke forest, Ovia North East LGA.

In Yobe state, operatives raided Tsohuwar Kasuwa area of Potiskum town, where a notorious drug dealer, Usman Alhaji was arrested on Friday the 9th of June.

In the past week, no fewer than 39 suspects were arrested across drug joints raided in parts of the Federal Capital Territory and different quantities of assorted illicit drugs recovered from them.

The raid, which is still going on across Abuja, is a joint effort by the Agency’s FCT Command and the Chairman Monitoring Special Task Force to clear the capital territory of drug dealers and peddlers.

Chairman/CEO of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the officers and men of MMIA, Edo, Yobe, and FCT Commands, as well as the C-MSTF, for their bravery. He urged them, along with others from all commands, to remain vigilant and committed to the common goal of ridding Nigeria of the drug scourge.