A team of joint security forces have staged a walk in Kano state, Northwest Nigeria to show readiness for hitch-free sallah celebrations.

The team was led by the commissioner of police, Usaini Gumel.

They trudged along major roads in the state followed by ambulances and other operational vehicles.

Its a few days to eid-el-adha.

Residents of Kano state, Northwest Nigeria are looking forward to the celebrations.

The teams of security agencies trudge through major roads within the city singing motivational songs.

The state commissioner of Police led the teams consisting of men from the Army, Police, Immigration, NSCDC, and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Ambulances and some operational vehicles were used as escorts by the security operatives.

The commissioner of police, Usaini Gumel addressed residents, calling for calm and a peaceful Sallah celebrations.

The 10 kilometre walk ended with the teams converging at the famous Sani Abacha stadium.

The Police chief charged the men to work tirelessly to ensure the state continues to attain its stance of peaceful in the country.

The Commissioner warned against reckless driving before, during and after the Sallah celebrations.

The security operatives are optimistic that morning motivational exercises would lead to the sustenance of peace and harmony in the state.