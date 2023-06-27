The Lagos State University has held its 5th faculty of Social Sciences Annual International Conference.

At the conference, social science scholars recommended home-grown solutions that will foster sustainable development in Africa.

It was a gathering of social science scholars from the Lagos State University and other universities across the globe.

The theme of the discussion at the conference is; “Social Sciences and Sustainable Development in Africa”.

Speakers at the event stressed the need for home-grown solutions to the challenges of poverty, hunger, environmental degradation and other social problems facing Africa.

The Lead Speaker, Professor Kelechi Kalu from the University of Califonia, Riverside in the United States, believes that the 17-point agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs is not informed by Africa’s ecosystem.

According to research, the major thrusts of the SDGs are to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all by 2030.