The Lagos State University has held a day of tribute in honour of the late renowned scholar and veteran in communications and media studies, Professor Olayiwola Muraino Oso.

Students, lecturers, friends and family members gathered to celebrate the life and time of the journalism scholar.

A procession was also held to honour the renowned scholar and veteran in communications and media studies.

After the procession, the management of the Lagos State University spoke about the life and time of Professor.

Advertisement

They described him as a workaholic, who supervised more than 15 PhD theses and had more than 70 publications in reputable local and international journals to his credit.

Professionals and postgraduate students spoke on how Professor Oso was able to merge academics with practice on the field.

Professor Oso died on the 24th of June.

He was a scholar of international repute and a member of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Commonwealth Association for Education in Journalism, Nigeria Association of Journalism and Mass Communications Teachers and Nigeria Academy of Letters.

He was a former dean and lecturer at the Faculty of Communications and Media Studies at the Lagos State University.