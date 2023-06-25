Renowned Professor of communication, Lai Oso, is dead.



He was reported to have died on Saturday evening in an auto crash in Ijebu axis along Ore-Sagamu expressway.

The Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies Lagos State University, Professor Sunday Alawode, confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday.

Alawode said: “It’s a rude shock to all of us even as we commiserate with Mummy Oso, the children and his entire family, the Communication family worldwide, LASU Community and all others.”

“He was coming from Delta State University (DELSU) where he was an external examiner at the department of Mass communication. The car conveying him has reached Ijebu axis on the expressway before it plunged into a river,” a student who was called from Ijebu Police station last night said.

Advertisement

Team Lead of Platforms Africa, Adeola Yusuf, who was a PhD supervisee of Professor Oso, declared a “huge Library of communication has just been set ablaze.”

Professor Oso “is a good man, a father and lecturer to many communication scholars and journalists across the World. One of the pillars of communication at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), and a former Dean of School of Communication, Lagos State University (LASU) who has just three year to his retirement.

“HIs death is a terrible blow to the communication community. A huge communication library has just been set ablaze,” Adeola Yusuf write.

AMACOS ’95 MOURNS PROF LAI OSO

The Association of Mass Communication Students, 1995 class (AMACOS ’95) of Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has expressed sadness over the sudden death of its former teacher and Head of Department, Professor Lai Oso.

Advertisement

AMACOS ’95, in a press release signed by its spokesperson and Public Relations Officer, Mr Boye Salau, described Oso’s death as a rude shock and colossal loss.

Prof. Oso died yesterday (June 24, 2023) in a ghastly motor accident along Ore-Sagamu Expressway, on his way from Delta State University, Abraka, where he was an external examiner at the Department of Mass Communication.

The Alumni Association described the late Professor of Mass Communication as a great scholar, teacher, mentor and avant-garde Mass Communication theorist who had raised generations of journalists and communication experts across the world.

The statement also described Oso as a great pillar of Mass Communication Department at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) where he served as both lecturer and Head of Department before he moved to Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo where he also served as Dean of the School of Communication.

AMACOS ’95, however, regretted that the renowned Professor died three years to his retirement, having put in several years in public service, tutoring and mentoring many communication experts.

Advertisement

The Association noted that Prof Oso’s sudden demise was a terrible blow to the Mass Communication community, especially now that the global community is being terrified by misinformation and disinformation.

The statement read in part: “We receive the passing away of Professor Lai Oso with rude shock, great sadness and heavy hearts. The renowned Professor was not only our teacher and Head of Department at the Department of Mass Communication, Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, he was also a father and mentor to us and many other communication scholars across the world.

“He was a meticulous communication expert, humble, generous, understanding and of exemplary character. His sudden death is, therefore, a rude shock to AMACOS ’95 and a colossal loss to the Communication community in general. We shall miss him; the Communication community will miss his scholarly mind.

“While we pray to God to grant our departed lecturer eternal rest, we also pray to God to give his family, especially his wife and children, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.