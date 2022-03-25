Professor Grace Alele-Williams dies at 89

Nigeria’s first female Vice Chancellor, Grace Alele-Williams, has died at the age of 89.

Prof. Alele-Williams, a professor of mathematics came to prominence after she was appointed the vice-chancellor of the prestigious University of Benin in 1985.

Her tenure witnessed a drastic reduction in cultism, a major challenge in UNIBEN at the time.

Before her appointment as vice-chancellor, she was the first Nigerian woman to obtain a doctorate degree in Mathematics education in 1963, a rare feat in the sixties.

The circumstances surrounding her death remains unclear as at the time of filing this report.