Some angry lawyers on Thursday walked out of a concert organised as part of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference in Abuja.

The programme tagged “Unbarred” was conducted at the MKO Abiola Stadium Velodrome.

Lawyers who had been waiting for the show to begin for some hours were taken aback when Portable was announced as a guest artist.

Many who were angry walked out, while others stayed behind to watch the controversial singer perform.

The Unbarred concert is a live entertainment session organised for lawyers as part of the annual NBA conference.

It is the grand conference closing party and is held a day before the association’s annual general meeting.

2baba, Wande Coal, Teni, Bez, Brymo, Nini, Falz, Olamide and Ruger have performed at previous editions.