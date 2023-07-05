Adele, the renowned singer-songwriter, recently voiced her strong disapproval of the disturbing trend of on-stage assaults during live performances.

With her characteristic candor, she addressed the issue during her Saturday show, leaving no doubt about her stance on the matter. Adele’s remarks resonated with her audience and shed light on a series of recent incidents involving singers being targeted during their performances.

During her performance, the 35-year-old singer expressed her concern regarding the declining adherence to show etiquette. In a circulating Instagram reel, Adele pointed out that people have been disregarding common decency and resorting to throwing objects on stage. Her frustration was palpable as she challenged her audience, daring anyone to throw something at her and vowing severe consequences for such actions.

Adele’s comments were in direct response to several distressing incidents that have occurred in the past month. One such incident involved singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, who was targeted by a fan during her performance in New York City. The fan deliberately threw his phone, hitting Bebe in the eye. Subsequently, Bebe was forced to halt her show, receiving stitches for her injury. The assailant faced legal consequences, being charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. Shockingly, he claimed that he found it amusing to hit Bebe with his phone.

Another incident involved the talented Ava Max, known for her hit song “Sweet But Psycho.” A concert-goer managed to get on stage before security could intervene and proceeded to slap Ava, causing an injury to her eye. Ava described the inside of her eye as being scratched, further emphasizing the severity of the assault.

In yet another incident, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a thrown bracelet during her performance in Idaho. Although she quickly recovered from the incident after taking a break to ensure her well-being, she took the opportunity to address the crowd, stressing the importance of everyone’s safety and urging them not to throw objects during shows.

Apart from the more violent incidents, some fans have displayed peculiar behavior by offering unconventional items to artists while they perform. One notable example is Pink, the Grammy-winning artist, who has received unexpected gifts from fans. These gifts ranged from a bag containing someone’s mother’s ashes to a wheel of brie cheese. In response, Pink humorously incorporated a t-shirt cannon into her performance, launching a shirt into the crowd. She playfully remarked that while fans should refrain from throwing objects at artists, shooting things towards the audience was permissible.

Adele’s candid condemnation of on-stage assaults highlights an alarming trend in the music industry. The recent incidents involving Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, and Kelsea Ballerini underscore the urgent need for stricter security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of performers. Additionally, the unusual fan behavior exhibited towards Pink serves as a reminder for concert-goers to exercise respect and common sense. Adele’s powerful message, coupled with the experiences of her fellow artists, should resonate with fans and industry professionals alike, promoting a safer and more enjoyable concert environment for everyone involved.