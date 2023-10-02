As Nigeria celebrates its 63rd Independence Day in Bayelsa State, political leaders have harped on the need for a violence free election during and after the November 11th Governorship election in the State.

The 3.9-kilometer road walk by members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria is held in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day as well as the 27th Year since the creation of Bayelsa State.

The walk ends at the Government House in Yenagoa as the youths are received by representatives of State Governor, Douye Diri who task them with peaceful dispositions ahead of the Governorship election next month.

Advertisement

Also marking Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day is The Michael Olomu Foundation as the NGO takes the festivities to children and natives in the Sagbama Council Area.

They are treated to fun games and music; giving a sense of belonging to the locals in the hinterland communities.

Convener of the foundation and the APC candidate for the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal Constituency is also appreciative after a favourable judgment at the State Election Petition Tribunal.

Advertisement

While Nigeria navigates its recent economic challenges, the Independence Day Celebration beams more light on the importance of sustained Democracy in Africa’s most populous nation to attract progressive development.