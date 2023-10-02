Osun State Police Command has began investigation over the incident that led to the death of two persons at Olojo festival on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, spokeperson of the state Police Command, Yemisi Opalola said the casualties were members of the OPC.

Yemisi Opalola also said two person’s who sustained injuries during the incident are still receiving treatment in the Hospital.

According to her, the State Commissioner of Police has directed that perpetrators of the act be brought to book urging members of the public not to panic but go about their business activities.