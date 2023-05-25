A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street, the official residence of UK prime minister, according to the Metropolitan police.

In video broadcast by the BBC, a small white car can be seen driving across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare at slow speed, directly at the wrought-iron gates that prevent access to Downing Street.

The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving following the incident, the Metropolitan Police said. There were no reports of any injuries after the incident.

“At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall,” police said in a statement. “Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Much of Whitehall was closed to traffic, with pedestrians being turned away by police from the area near Downing Street, which is normally busy with tourists.