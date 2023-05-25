The Kano Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawan has said that there is no evidence to link Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa with the alleged electoral violence that led to deaths.

The Kano Attorney General disclosed this while briefing newsmen in his office in respect of case diaries.

Musa Lawan noted that the Ministry of Justice is of the opinion that it cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable Homicide against Ado Doguwa.

The outgoing Commissioner for Justice also stressed that statement of those that implicated were full of contradictions and that they could not find medical evidence to prove that the death of the deceased persons during the violence at Doguwa’s country home was caused by him.