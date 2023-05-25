According to a new Norwegian study, physically active people have higher pain tolerance than sedentary people.

According to a latest report, those with higher levels of activity also showed higher pain tolerance.

In a journal news release, research author Anders rnes, a PhD student at University Hospital of North Norway, and coworkers stated that your ability to tolerate discomfort may improve over time if you start or continue to be physically active.

For the study, the investigators analyzed data from more than 10,000 adults who participated in a large population survey conducted periodically in Norway.

Advertisement

The researchers analysed individuals’ self-reported levels of physical activity and pain tolerance using data from two rounds of the study: 2007 to 2008 and 2015 to 2016.

Those who said they were physically active in either round of the trial showed higher pain tolerance than those who said they were sedentary in both rounds.

Also, participants with higher total activity levels had higher pain tolerance.

Those with higher activity in the second round than in the first round had a higher overall level of pain tolerance, the findings showed.

Boosting physical activity could be a potential strategy for easing or staving off chronic pain, the study authors suggested.