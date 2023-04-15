Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhasan Ado Doguwa, has been declared winner of Doguwa and Tudunwada Federal Constituency election.

The Returning Officer, Professor Sani Ibrahim, who announced the result at the just concluded supplementary elections held across eight wards in Tudunwada local government said Doguwa scored the highest votes cast of 41,573.

His closest rival, Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 34,831 votes.

Doguwa, who is returning to the green chamber for the fifth term is among the top contenders for the Speakership position.