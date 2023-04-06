Members-elect on the platform of opposition political parties have warned they may pull a stunt in deciding who leads the next 10th House of Representatives.

The Minority caucus rests its hope on its numerical strength which stands at 163 against APC’s 162, even as 36 more seats are yet to be decided.

Ahead inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, newly elected lawmakers are strategising to have a say in who among the them eventually wins the coveted seats of Mr. Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Indeed, the next Assembly promises to be interesting.

It is the first time the camp of opposition political parties is almost at par with that of the ruling party.

So far, out of the 324 certificates of return issued by INEC, 161 are APC while seven other political parties share 163 seats. PDP has 102, LP 34, NNPP 18, APGA 4, ADC and SDP have 2 seats each while YPP has 1 seat.

36 remaining seats are yet to be decided as INEC has fixed supplementary elections for 15 April.

It is the maiden meeting of the members-elect of opposition political parties

The goal is to forge a common front, particularly using its formidable representation.

This time around the members-elect promise to defend the nation’s democracy in all they do.

Bayelsa state born Fred Agbedi is one of the ranking members of the parliament and he is the Convener of this meeting.

He speaks on the essence of unity among his colleagues.

Others added their voices to the ongoing moves by interested members-elect eyeing the Speakership seat

It is the desire of the opposition lawmakers to work in unity and protect the interest of the minority caucus in line with the interest of their constituencies as they continue to mouth their slogan which is ‘Greater Majority’