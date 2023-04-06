Herbal aphrodisiac products worth a street value of about 15million naira have been seized by the national agency for food and drug administration and control, NAFDAC.

This was the outcome of an enforcement drive within the federal capital territory metropolis by the agency to ensure that illegally imported unregistered products are cleared up from the public space.

The national agency for food and drug administration and control has stepped up its enforcements against fake and counterfeit drugs in recent times, in order to keep the public safe and rid the country from unhealthy drugs and products.

After intelligence reports, the investigative and enforcement directorate of NAFDAC swung into action to make some seizures and arrests.

Two major distributors are on today’s list at the Zuba area and Utako district.

First stop is in the Zuba area of the FCT where a wholesale store is being investigated.

Herbal aphrodisiacs and other unregistered products are found here

Under the watchful eye of security personnel, the suspect is interrogated by the deputy director of the unit.

NAFDAC admits that it continues to do enforcements like this, to ensure that Nigerians are kept safe from buying the wrong kind of products

These operations will continue to be the game changer in ensuring that the importation and sale of counterfeit and fake drugs and other products is reduced on Nigerian shores.