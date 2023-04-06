The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is optimistic the next administration will continue the Humanitarian work that has come to be the mainstay of the Buhari administration.

She mentioned this at the closing ceremony of the N-Knowledge expansion training programme in Abuja.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has graduated a total of 3 thousand, three hundred young Nigerians across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country in its N-knowledge programme, one of the segment of the N-Power project under the National Social Investment Programme.

This close out brings the total of Nigerians empowered to about 1.5million since 2016 when it kicked off.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs admonishes graduands to ensure the life skills they learnt at the centre birth productivity and make them economically dependent.

She assures them that the government will immediately begin the payment of 10,000 Naira monthly stipend for a period of nine months as she hands them their starter packs.

The starter pack is expected to help jump-start their money making opportunities.

Amarachi Nwafor, a University student was also one of the beneficiaries, and could not contain her joy as l she is certain she will make millions of Naira from the training she received

N-Knowledge is the nongraduate programme that trains youths between 18-35 in N-Tech hardwares, N-tech software and creative training- animation and scriptwriting.