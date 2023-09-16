Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has announced the commitment of his administration to addressing critical issues of insecurity in and around schools in Benue State.

The Governor announced this at IBB Square, Makurdi at the Closing Ceremony of the Capacity Development Programme for the Safe schools Response Team in Nigeria.

It’s estimated that 75 percent of children are in Internally displaced persons camps without access to learning.

Parents are also scared to send their children to school, contributing to the high rate of out-of-school children.

Consistent attacks on educational institutions resulting in killings, abductions, maiming of students, teachers, non – teaching staff and the destruction of education facilities further worsen the issue of low enrolment in schools.

School safety and emergency response planning has become a proactive approach aimed at reducing the insecurity in school environment.

The NSCDC is the law enforcement body responsible for implementing the Safe Schools Initiative

At this even, it is graduating 300 Corps of the National safe Schools’ response Coordination centre to be posted to North central states, including the FCT.

The state Governor says his collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, signifies the government’s recognition of the importance of protecting the Benue educational institutions and ensuring a conducive learning environment for students.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), brought together some security officials from the seven North Central States of Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Benue, as well as the neighbouring Taraba and the FCT.