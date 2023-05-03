The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has began training of licensed private security practitioners on the importance of corporate governance and relationship in providing security for their respective clients.

This started in Makurdi, the Benue State capital during a one day workshop themed, “Optimum output through corporate governance and modest relationship in private security industry”.

Security companies primarily provide guard and patrol services, such as bodyguards, guard dogs, parking security and security guard services.

Many of them will even provide advance special operations services if the client demands it.

It is important to train and retrain Security operatives and agencies to improve the output through corporate governance and modest relationship in private security.

The NSCDC Commandant, Philip Okoh is represented by Esiegwu Ferdinand HOD of the Private Guard Company department

He speaks on the importance of the adoption of corporate governance.

At the end of the workshop, it is expected that participants are equipped with the tools of understanding engagement managerial duty in providing security lives and property.