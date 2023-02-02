The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has launched an application titled: “The Thinking Caps” to bridge knowledge gap among young Nigerians, ahead of 2023 general election.

The young generation otherwise known as Gen Z are exposed to news in a different way to their parents or grand parents at the same age.

Young people are consuming contents around social media issues and events almost constantly.

They are exposed to tech enabled devices providing constant access to news and user generated contents and satisfying their inquiries as deeming fit.

It is due to this development that the APC Campaign Council is providing young people a platform which speaks to their curiosity.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the APC PCC Director of Strategic Communications said at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja that the app, among other things, was expected to educate, provide vital information and publish the requisite capacity to think out of the box.

He said it was also to provide information to the youth on the antecedents of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate and Sen. Kashim Shettima when they both served as governors of Lagos and Borno.

Idris said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that youths especially who were probably not born when Tinubu was Lagos State governor irrespective of political affiliations got educated about his antecedents and APC government and the opposition.

He explained that the app would have a quiz feature which would be a means of educating youths by getting them to attempt questions, have fun, and be informed while getting some form of rewards in terms of recharge cards.

He said that the app included news feed where end users could read news and articles about the APC presidential campaign.

