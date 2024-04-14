Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting local meter manufacturers to address the numerous challenges confronting the nation’s power sector.

The minister stated this when he paid a visit to a meter manufacturing company in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

While Nigerians are still grappling with the challenge of epileptic situation of power supply, the Ministry of power has decided to take the bull by the horns to address the metering gap that has been a major obstacle.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the electricity customer population stands at 7.48 million of which only 3.39million representing 45.3% of the population are metered, leaving the unmetered population at 4.09 million customers.

To address this challenge, the Federal Government is set to partner with a meter manufacturing company based in Ibadan to meet the target of the planned installation of at least two million metres a year for the next five years.

Mr. Adelabu is also certain that patronising local meter manufacturers would significantly impact the country’s economic through wealth and employment creation.

The minister of power’s visit underscores the government’s dedication to revitalizing the power sector by fostering partnerships with local manufacturers in a bid to fulfill Nigerians’ expectations regarding electricity distribution.