Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola has warned the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner against unguarded utterances, affirming that the command would protect the Independent National Electoral Commission property as well as its REC in the state.Responding to alarm raised by the REC that there was a threat to his life, the CP said security agents will not leave any stone unturned to protect lives and properties of citizens.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police SULEIMAN YAHAYA NGUROJE, the CP advised the REC to concentrate on doing what is expected of him in accordance with the extant laws and assured the people of Adamawa State of professionalism in discharging his duty.

He however announced deployment of operational assets around INEC facilities for surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities as a further manifestation of the IGP’s determination in provide conducive atmosphere for political process in the state.

According to the police chief, the deployments without doubt will surely assist in monitoring INEC sensitive materials, prevent any attempt to invade INEC premises, coordinate timely response to distress call and to clamp down on any attempt threatening the electoral Process.

The CP has equally directed Commander 14pmf Squadron, to immediately ensure strategic deployment of officers and Operational Assets at INEC office and State Collation Centre.

The CP while responding to the allegation by the REC at an interaction with journalists at his Bauchi residence on Tuesday denied telling him of not Guaranteeing his safety but that rather the command’s deployment was massive and highly commendable as political thugs across the state were warned and denied access to the Collation Centre.

The CP further re-emphasized that the presence of Police and other security agents are firm determination to create enabling and well secured environment for the electoral process.

Mr Suleiman Nguroje added that no time did the CP urge the REC to announce the results as against the allegation by the REC.