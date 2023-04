Ogun State Police command has paraded 25 suspects arrested for cultism and robbery.

The Ogun State Police Public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi paraded the suspects at the State Police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He said the arrest was made after the command launched serious clamp down on those behind sudden upsurge in cult related clashes in the State.

He added that some of them were arrested at Ijebu-Ode and Soyoye area of Abeokuta.