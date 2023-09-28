The Enugu State Police Command has paraded 92 suspected criminals arrested between August 16 and September 25.

The command also rescued 12 kidnapped victims from the various parts of the state within the period under review.

Among the suspects paraded, is one Kelechi Okwara, a security man in a house in Trans-Ekulu Enugu, with his brother, for allegedly conspiring to kidnap his brother’s master’s mother in-law, his nanny and little baby.

The police Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu said Kelechi and his brother, who is now at large, took the victims to an unknown destination, demanded and received a ransom of 3 million naira.

He said the suspect, used the proceeds to buy a Toyota car, which was later recovered upon his arrest at Nokpa/Ezimma Nike boundary, by Police Operatives with the assistance of Neighbourhood Watch Group.

The command revealed that other suspects were arrested for cultism, robbery, murder, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

The command assured the residents of their commitment to the security of lives and property in the State.

Items recovered from them include, four AK 47 rifles, 66 firearms of different calibers, 333 live ammunition, 25 vehicles, charms and phones.