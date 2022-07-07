Police parade suspected robbers, kidnappers, others in Oyo

The Nigerian Police Oyo State Command has arrested 42 suspected criminals for various crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping, cultism, conspiracy, and murder.

The suspects were paraded at the Police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, the state capital and will soon face charges in court for their involvement in nefarious activities, according to the newly appointed police commissioner, Adebowale Williams.

Arms, ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles, tricycles, 23 mobile phones, five cutlasses, hemp, N120,000 cash, clothes, two small knives were among the items recovered from the suspects.

Two of the suspects were accused of invading a cattle ranch and abducting the son of the owner, who was their target.

The police commissioner issued a dire warning to criminal elements and those who practice wicked vices, stating that their criminal enterprise would not be permitted to flourish anywhere in the state.

He also urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement more closely in order to prevent criminal activity in the state from getting out of control.

Mr williams added that the command would not be hesitant to track down, isolate, and prosecute any individual or group that attempted to jeopardize the state’s sacred democratic order and peace.