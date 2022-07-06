ISWAP Claims responsibility for Kuje Custodial Centre Attack

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Tuesday attack on a correctional facility in Kuje council area of the federal capital territory (FCT).

A video, of the Kuje Custodial Centre attack was published by the Islamic State A’maq agency.

The Video shows what appears to be a view of the Kuje prison while gunshots are heard in the background with shouts of Allahu Akbar..

The attack is coming a few weeks after the cahrge by the parent arm of the Terror Franchise to its affiliates to ensure it negotiates the release of its members or break them free from wherever they are being held.

All 64 high profile Terrorists in the Kuje Custodial Centre were reportedly freed following the attack.

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi(rtd) confirmed that the Terror suspects have been released by the attackers and are now at large.

President Muhammadu Buhari has since visited the facility lamenting what he described as a failure of Intelligence and the Security Services.

