Airforce mistakenly bombs Katsina Village, one killed, Others injured

One person has been confirmed dead and many Others sustained injuries as the Nigerian Airforce mistakenly Bombed a village in the Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The friendly fire incident was confirmed by the lawmaker representing the area in the State House of Assembly abduljalal runka

Available information indicates that kunkuru village and some nearby settlements were affected by the attack.

Although the Nigerian airforce is yet to issue any statement regarding the incident but several casualties have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

This is the latest in a series of setback for the nations security appratus in the last few months and the latest in a series of friendly fire incident involving the Airforce.