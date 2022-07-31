ISWAP claims responsibility for attack on on military checkpoint in Niger

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on a military checkpoint in the Madalla area of Suleja LGA, Niger state.

Gunmen had on Friday attacked soldiers of the guards’ brigade stationed near Zuma rock.

Muhammad Abdullahi, spokesperson to the chairman of Suleja LGA, had said the gunmen attacked in large numbers and shot sporadically.

According to him, his friend, who was around the area during the attack, said the attackers killed two military operatives.

In a statement reportedly issued on Saturday, ISWAP claimed its fighters were responsible for the attack.

This is the second attack in Nigeria for which the group has claimed responsibility this month.

Earlier in July, the group also claimed responsibility for the attack on a correctional facility in the Kuje council area of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The gunmen had attacked the correctional facility, with over 500 prisoners — including all Boko Haram suspects — said to have escaped.

A video said to have been published by the A’maq agency, a propaganda magazine used by the group, showed what appeared to be a view of the Kuje prison with gunshots.

ISWAP, which broke out of the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram, had carried out most of its attacks in the north-east.

