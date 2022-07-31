Sokoto PDP LG Chairman, eight councillors defect to APC from PDP

The Chairman of Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state, Isah Salihu Bashar Kalanjine along side eight Councilors from the local government have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to All Progressives Congress, APC.

Advertisement

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to Senator Aliyu Wamakko on New Media, Bashar Abubakar and made available to newsmen in Sokoto revealed that Senator Aliyu Wamakko alongside the APC Governorship candidate for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto received the defectors into the fold of the APC in Sokoto state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the statement, the chairman defected to the APC along with the following councillors: Zakariyya Madugu, who was also a PDP aspirant in the recently concluded PDP primary; Abubakar Abubakar Kalanjine, Abubakar Aliyu, Halilu Aliyu, Ibrahim Sarkin Tudu, and Musa Sulaiman Sakkwai.

Advertisement

Former councillors Abdullahi Garba and Jamilu Muhammad have also defected from the PDP to the APC.

Senator Wamakko, according to the statement, welcomed them into the national ruling party and assured them that they would be carried along for the development of the party and the state as a whole.

.

He expressed confidence that the APC will sweep all contesting seats in the General Elections in 2023.