APC kicks as members defect to PDP in Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress APC in Sokoto state has reacted to the defection of its members to other political parties in the state.

The Chairman of the APC in Sokoto state, Isa Sadiq Achida described the defecting members as political wanderers who are pursuing personal and selfish goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some members of the party including a group of about 3,000 traders members of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state had defected to People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The group under agies of ”APC Youths Wing of Market Traders Association” were led by Malam Sha’aibu Yellow, who said they are satisfied with the leadership in the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Yellow said the right disposition and open mindedness of Governor Tambuwal towards all and sundry in the state was among the reasons behind thier shifting of political loyalty.

He said traders from the 23 local government areas of Sokoto state have coverage to express thier loyal and support the movement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He appealed to Federal Government to redeem the pledge made when traders lost properties and valuables to inferno that occured in Sokoto central market.

Another speaker, Malam Ahmad Zabira, said youths decided to chart a new course for themselves because of the turbulent leadership among traders union.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Zabira explained that some leaders pursue their selfish interest to the detriment of members.

He noted that about 80 per cent of members of Sokoto state Traders Association, Youths Wing backed the decision to move into the PDP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the APC leadership in Sokoto insisted that the mass majority of citizens in Sokoto are with the party and defectors are only making themselves enemies of the masses.

Advertisement