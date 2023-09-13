As the Bayelsa Governorship election draws closer, some notable members of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have officially defected to the camp of the All Progressives Congress in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Joshua Maciver was present to receive the defectors including former appointees of the incumbent governor and their followers.

The Wake-up rally put together by members of the All Progressives Congress in the Sagbama Council area is designed to sensitize Sagbama indigenes on the need to vote for the Sylva/Maciver ticket at the November 11th Governorship election in Bayelsa.

The occasion also availed decampees opportunities to join the APC family as grassroots mobilizers, Mr. Bodmas Kemepadei, a former political ally and appointee of the incumbent Governor Douye Diri, formally joined the APC alongside other youth leaders across the Local Government Area

Received by the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Josua Maciver, and The State party chairman, Mr. Dennis Otiotio, the defectors promise 100 percent support for the change of power at the governorship election.

The former state government appointee is called in to receive the party flag on behalf of the defectors as the rally organizers believe the massive acceptance of the APC will ultimately lead to Victory at the polls.

The governorship election is expected to be keenly contested between the major political parties in the state on November 11th.