Councilors in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State have suspended the Chairman of the Local Government, Wale Adedayo for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement.

Seven out of the eleven councilors came together to sign a letter where they claimed that the Legislative Council received various allegations on the need to investigate and direct Wale Adedayo to appear at its next sitting on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Fifteen allegations were levelled against the suspended chairman and he is expected to defend the allegations.

The councillors accused him of the following:

Withdrawal of N4million from the Local account for empowerment in 2022, which never took place.

Wastage of N2million on Isese day on August 20, 2022.

*Duty tour allowance for the chairman and other top functionaries N260,000 in June 2023 among others.

Wale Adedayo few days ago accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting Local Government funds but joined other local government chairmen the next day to apologise to the Governor for wrong accusation.