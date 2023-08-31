Farmers in the nine communities whose their farmlands were affected by the cargo airport construction in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State have cried out for the intervention of the Public Complaints Commission for the payment of their compensation by the state government.

The representatives of the farmers from the communities made the appeal when they stage a peaceful protest to the public complaints commission Ekiti state office.

Spokes persons of the protesters told the national commissioner of the commission that since 2013 when the cargo airport construction work started several efforts have been made to prevail on the state government for the payment of their compensation of over #429 million but to no avail.

According to them the situation has affected their economic lives negatively, thereby having multiplayer effects on their living standard, urging the commission to help prevail on the state government to pay their compensation.