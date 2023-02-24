History has been made with the official landing of the maiden test flights into the Ogun State Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport at Iperu-Ilishan Road, Ikene local government.

The airport has four kilometer lengths Runway, the longest in the country.

It was a moment of joy for the people of Ogun State as they witnessed the landing of the maiden flight Agro-Cargo Airport at Iperu-Ilishan Road, Ikene local government.

The Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and other notable Nigerians including the former governors and former speaker of the country were in attendance to witness the event.

Officials of the Nigeria airspace management agency and the Nigerian civil aviation Authority and other relevant agencies were also in attendance to assess the state of readiness of the airport for full operation.

After the third flight landed successfully, the captain of the crj-900 which belongs to Valuejet, the first commercial flight that landed on the soil of Ogun state commended the government for the project.

According to Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the airport, everything from start to finish conforms with standards.

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun said the airport sits only on 5 000 hectares of land and was built in line with world-class standard features.

He added that the airport will become the alternative airport to the Murital Muhammad International Airport and it is already being considered as the export terminal for non-oil in Nigeria, noting that it promises to offer at least 25 000 job opportunities.

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner for transport, Mr Akin Adesanya, described the event as historic.

The opening of the cargo airport, which has the longest runway in the country, According to the commissioner, was made possible following the pledge made by the Dapo Abiodun government to deliver it to the people of the state before his first tenure.

In his comments, the Managing director of Valuejet Airline, which operated the maiden flight, Mr Kunle Soname, described the opportunity as invaluable to the airline.