The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Jigawa state, Muhammad Bashar, says 2.29 million permanent voter cards have so far been collected.

He said out of the 2,351,298 million registered voters, only 58,962 PVCs are uncollected as at the 5th of February, 2023.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner said 4,580 BVAS has been distributed and a backup of 300 more across the 4,519 polling units in the state.

While he disclosed that the commission in the state got cash for logistic arrangement from the Central Bank, the Resident Electoral Commissioner said there was no cash for ad hoc staff.