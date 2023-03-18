As accreditation and voting commences for the long-awaited governorship and State Assembly elections, Nigerians are optimistic of improved process from the just concluded presidential election.

Advertisement

The governorship election will be holding in 28 states of the Federation, while State Assembly election comes up in all 36 States.

The Independent National electoral commission has been asked to conduct the elections in accordance with the nation’s electoral law elections that will be accepted by most Nigerians.

INEC in Jigawa state is promising there will be instant uploading of election results on its result viewing Portal IReV from the polling units.

Advertisement

The commission also says it has relieved indicted ad hoc staff in the presidential and National Assembly elections of their appointment.

INEC says all is set for the conduct of election in the state.

The resident electoral commissioner in the state Muhammad Bashir disclosed that sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been

effectively deployed.

Advertisement

He said the commission has worked round the clock to ensure the challenges that characterised the last election do not recur especially as it relates to instant uploading of election results.

He disclosed that all those with infractions in the last February 25th election are now facing prosecution.

Mr Bashar added that a total of four thousand, five hundred and twenty two BVAS has been deployed to the entire polling units in Jigawa state.

Advertisement

Many residents go about their daily business activities without let or hinderance in the midst of the hustle and bustle, eligible voters including the physically challenged express readiness to cast their ballots in today’s election after last week’s postponement.

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Jigawa state has reassured all eligible voters that it has put in adequate measures to ensure a hitch-free exercise.