Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election, the Nigerian Army is warning its officers and soldiers deployed for the election to be professional in their operation.

The General Officer Commanding, 2nd Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Takuti Usman gave the warning on the sideline of the Joint West African Social Activities at the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Ilorin.

Represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Army Institute of Science and Technology, Major General Bello Tsoho, the GOC also asked the soldiers to be apolitical in their conducts, actions and inactions before, during and after the polls.

He reminded them of their code of conduct and the rules of engagement which are expected to guide them in the provision of a conducive and secure environment for the conduct of free, fair and credible election.

In the same vein, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has warned troops of the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army to be professional in their duties during the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Specifically, he urged them not to disgrace the army by collecting money from any politician and bringing the army to disrepute during and after the election.

Oluyede, who is the Commander, Operation Delta Safe gave the warning while addressing officers at Ibagwa Barracks in Abak Local Government area of Akwa Ibom State.

He said the duty of the Army is to assist the police to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order during and after the elections and remain apolitical throughout the elections, stressing that Nigeria is the only country for everyone and must be protected.

Oluyede also warned the officers and men to be security conscious anywhere they are deployed, to avoid casualties as the army would do everything to ensure their safety.

He, however, reminded them that they have their families to take care of and should not indulge in any activity that would waste their lives stressing that the Nigerian situation is “abnormal.”