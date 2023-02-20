Ahead of the general elections, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State Mohammed Ari Ali has charged all personnel deployed for polls to remain apolitical and maintain high sense of professionalism in carrying out their responsibility of providing adequate security before, during and after the elections.

The Police Commissioner spoke at a one-day seminar organised for officers and men at the State Police Command Headquarters.

This security seminar is put together for officers and men of the Delta State Police Command to ensure a credible polls that are devoid of violence.

Advertisement

The police command is bringing its men and officers up to speed with necessary information about the conduct of the elections and their role in providing security.

The Police Commissioner is quick to remind them of what is expected of them as he tasks them on professionalism at all times.

Advertisement

2023: Be Thorough, Deliberate In Your Choice Of Leadership, Says Olu of Warri

Olu Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has charged Nigerians to be thorough and deliberate in their choice of those to lead them in order not to repeat mistakes of the past.

Advertisement

The Warri Monarch who gave the charge in a message titled: “A Call For Peace And Participation In The General Elections” said it was time for Nigerians to show that their voices and votes does matter.

He said that the 2023 general elections have presented a golden opportunity for the people to redirect the affairs of the country in a way that would be beneficial for all.

Advertisement

The Monarch however noted that the only way this could be achieved is for the people, especially the youths, to come out en-mass to cast their votes for the right persons.

Advertisement

The Warri King however appealed to the people to eschew violence and be orderly as they go about to exercise their franchise on the days of the elections.

While he appealed to the Victors to be magnanimous in victory, he also appealed to those who will lost out to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and forge a common front in piloting the affairs of the country.

Advertisement

According to him, “Do all you can by cooperating with law enforcement officers and INEC officials to make polling centres conducive, peaceful, and orderly.

Meanwhile, Olu Atuwatse III called on Nigerians to be united and maintain peaceful disposition in the face of the seemingly challenges they are faced with presently.

Advertisement

INTER-RELIGIOUS PAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Nigerians have been advised to shun acts of violence irrespective of political or religious affiliation, especially, during and after the general elections.

Advertisement

This message was relayed by the unified non-natives in Bayelsa, at the climax of a 7-day prayer meeting geared towards the peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

After days of inter-religious prayers between Muslims and Christians for the peaceful conduct of the general elections beginning at the weekend, members of both faiths are at the Overcoming life Assembly to give thanks to God for the success of the program.

The unified non-natives in Bayelsa want the sustenance of the current peace in the state irrespective of the electioneering period.

Advertisement

Earlier, prayers were also held at a mosque in Yenagoa where Nigerians were advised to work for the stability of the nation.

The highlight of the event includes the award of honor to Gov. Douye Diri for his disposition towards non-natives since his inception in office.

POLICE PARADES ALLEGED KILLER DOCTOR

Advertisement

The police in Kwara state has paraded a medical doctor, Abass Adeyemi for allegedly killing five persons.

He is equally said to have been lured into organ harvesting by a yet-to-be identified syndicate.

Briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara state commissioner of police, Paul Odama disclosed that the suspect, a medical doctor at the General hospital, Kaiama in Kwara state lured and killed his victims and either buried their corpses within the hospital premises or threw them away.

Advertisement

He said Dr Adeyemi was arrested in Edo state for another murder case before he was transfered to the Kwara state police command for further investigation into four other murder cases.

Responding, the suspect denied the allegations claiming he was made to confess to some of the crime under duress.

Advertisement