About fifteen thousand joint security personnel have been deployed across the 33 local governments of Oyo state ahead of the Governorship and state House of Assembly election this Saturday.

Oyo state commissioner Police Adebowale Williams made this known while addressing newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting held by security heads in Ibadan.

With few hours to the Governorship and states House of Assembly election, the need to ensure a safe and conducive environment for electorate in the interest of public order and safety has become necessary.

In Oyo state, security agencies say they are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the sustenance of democratic values with zero-tolerance to political interference come March 18.

Following this development, heads of security agencies and paramilitary organizations in Oyo state held a closed door meeting where strategies on how to protect the lives and property of citizens during the exercise were discussed.

CP Adebowale Williams who addressed newsmen shortly after the meeting assured residents of the state of safe and secure environment through joint visibility patrol and intelligence surveillance.

The police boss advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children against been used as object of disruption.

Now that the security agencies have assured residents of Oyo state of a violence free election, it is expected that the exercise will go down in history to be the freest devoid of violence of any form.

2023 governorship elections; CSOS urge Nigerian youths to sue for peace and not take laws into their hands

Nigerians youths are encouraged to come out and vote their candidates for governorship elections across the country.

CSOS want INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections

The group appeal to youths not to take laws into their hands but sue for peace.

Civil Society Organizations have called on Nigerian youth to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice in the upcoming governorship elections on the 18th of March 2023.

The groups at a press briefing in Abuja, urged INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections .

In less than 24 hours,Nigerians will proceed to the polls again, this time to elect governors in twenty eight out of thirty six states .

Meanwhile, the result of the Presidential election is still being contested by some political parties and their candidates .

It is a matter of concern to these civil society organizations who fear violence might erupt in the governorship elections if the process is not seen as credible .

It is why they have come together , to appeal to INEC the electoral umpire , security agencies, and stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections, by addressing challenges faced with the BVAS during the last elections.

At this conference , leaders of these civil society organizations all agree that Nigerians should be United to ensure smoothing running of the governorship elections , if they want to see the change they seek.

The group appeals to youths not to take laws into their hands but to ensure rule of law take precedence.

