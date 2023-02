The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13 (Awka), Anambra State, AIG Abutu Yaro, will supervise 4 Commissioners of Police deployed to Rivers State for the 2023 General Elections.

The CP’s are CP Yomi Olanrewaju, CP Samuel Musa, CP Lanre B. Sikiru, and CP Aderemi Adeoye, coordinating the State Headquarters.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Okon Effiong has been redeployed for election duty in Enugu State