Foreigners will soon be asked to obtain the Nigerian Health Insurance before being granted the Nigerian visa.

Advertisement

Chairman senate committee on health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe disclosed this in Ilorin even as he asked Nigerians to vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president for more reforms in the health sector.

The National Health Insurance Scheme has been changed to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) by the federal Government of Nigeria to improve access to quality and affordable healthcare for all Nigerians.

Its Kwara state office has been inaugurated by the Chief of Staff to President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Advertisement

Professor Gambari says all reforms to improve the health sector will continue to receive the attention of the federal government.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe gives an insight into what the new health insurance policy entails especially in ensuring that both foreigners and locals are well covered.

He believes this reform in the health sector will be taken to a higher pedestal with a Tinubu Presidency.

Advertisement

With effective management and the political will, the health insurance policy is expected to provide affordable healthcare for all Nigerians and foreigners alike.